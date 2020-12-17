Swellesley Report braves snowstorm to report from the field

Here’s our first-ever snowstorm report from the field. What I neglected to mention, as an amateur, is that I trudged through foot-high snow to get to the shallower spot where I did my live take…
Meanwhile, the view from a DPW truck cab, courtesy of Kevin Collins of the Highway Division:
Comments
Neal Goldman says
Shelby Scott has nothing on you, Bob.
Susan Furste says
Great reporting! May I suggest using a yardstick as was done in 1978 for The Big Storm, 21’+?
Bob Brown says
As if we own a yardstick…