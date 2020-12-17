The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Swellesley Report braves snowstorm to report from the field

by 3 Comments

Here’s our first-ever snowstorm report from the field. What I neglected to mention, as an amateur, is that I trudged through foot-high snow to get to the shallower spot where I did my live take…

Meanwhile, the view from a DPW truck cab, courtesy of Kevin Collins of the Highway Division:

support swellesley

print

Share

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
Fran's Flowers
Market 2day, Wellesley