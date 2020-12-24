Town of Wellesley, holidays schedule

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Thur., December 24: All departments, Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon.

Fri., December 25: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Thur., December 31: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon

Fri., January 1, 2021: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Please remember that most Town buildings remain closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic. Staff is working remotely and available to respond to all questions, emails, and phone calls.

Beginning on Saturday, December 26, new State guidelines will further reduce capacity limits to 25% for most businesses, offices, restaurants, libraries, and other industries.

These new limits will be in effect until Saturday, January 9, 2021 but may be extended longer.

Wellesley Public Schools break

Wellesley Public Schools grades K – 12 will have a half day on Wed., Dec. 23.

All school buildings will be closed for winter break from Thur., Dec. 24 through Fri., January 1, 2021.

School will resume on Mon., Jan. 4.

Wellesley Free Library holiday hours

The main Wellesley Free Library main branch holiday hours are

Thur., Dec. 24, 1pm closing

Fri., Dec. 25, closed

Thur., Dec. 31, 1pm closing

Fri., Jan. 1, closed

The Hills branch, and the Fells branch remain closed due to the pandemic.