Virtual Authors on Stage event set for Dec. 8

The annual Authors on Stage event, which highlights the works of current authors, goes virtual this year via Zoom on Dec. 8 from 10:30-11:30am.

The event is free of charge, but reservations are required.

For questions: [email protected] or (781) 489-5339

Featured authors and books:

Maggie Doherty (The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s)

Five of the first fellowship recipients at the newly-founded Radcliffe Institute for Independent Study—poets Anne Sexton and Maxine Kumin, painter Barbara Swan, sculptor Marianna Pineda, and writer Tillie Olsen—called themselves “the Equivalents” and went on to shape the course of feminism. Maggie Doherty is a literary scholar and historian based at Harvard.

Helen Fremont (The Escape Artist)

This memoir begins with the author discovering that her father has disinherited her. The Escape Artist is the story of a family inextricably bound through secrets and loss, and the profound effects of the Holocaust. Helen Fremont, a Wellesley graduate, writes fiction and non-fiction, and is a public defender in Boston.

Emily Nemens (The Cactus League: A Novel)

This debut novel is a character-driven odyssey through the world of baseball. Jason Goodyear – an outfielder enduring the hot Arizona desert during spring training – is handsome and famous, but nonetheless coming apart at the seams. Emily Nemens

is editor of The Paris Review.