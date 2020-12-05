The Swellesley Report

Wellesley celebrates the holidays with trees and more trees

Wellesley has a nice 37-year streak going as a Tree City USA designee, and this holiday season the town is doubling down on that.

We took a spin through Wellesley Square, Linden Square, and Church Square earlier this week to nab photos of Wellesley merchants’ Festival of Trees before too many cars were parked alongside them to mess up the pics.

festival of treesfestival of treesfestival of treesfestival of treesfestival of treesfestival of trees

We also swung by Town Hall, which is ready to go with its tree, menorah and crescent, which this year won’t have scaffolding behind them.

wellesley town hall decorations

bell town hallwellesley town hall wreaths

Linden Square has already set up its sparkly tree in the courtyard.

linden square tree

Clocktower (Elm) Park in Wellesley Hills is looking pretty festive, too.

clocktower wreath

clocktower park wreath

 

Linden Square, Wellesley
Fran's Flowers
Market 2day, Wellesley