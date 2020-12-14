The Swellesley Report

Wellesley groups deck the halls at Mass Hort’s Festival of Trees

You’ve got through Sunday, December 20 to check out the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Festival of Trees, an annual holiday event that has been kept going this year due to the tireless efforts of masked-up volunteers and loyal supporters. They’ve moved heaven and earth to ensure that there are plenty of decorated trees to see (over 35); the always-popular snow village model train exhibit; and more. Outside there are decorations in The Gardens at Elm Bank, and visitors can keep warm and cozy melting s’mores at the fire pit.

Mass Hort, Festival of Trees
Try your luck at the raffle and maybe you’ll win one of the trees, decorations on it, presents under it, and all. The raffle takes place on the last day of the Festival, and you will be contacted if you’re a winner.

When I stopped by to enjoy the display, volunteer Elaine Lawrence told me, “The Festival is a little smaller this year, but we are keeping everything very safe for everyone.” That means, in part, that timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups. You can get all the latest info on their website. Both the Festival of Trees display in the Hunnewell building and the Snow Village are accessible.

Here’s a look at a few of the Wellesley trees:

Festival of Trees, Wellesley
“Yuletide Friends,” by Waterstone of Wellesley

 

Festival of Trees, Wellesley
“Family Friends,” by SPIN (Stray Pets in Need, Wellesley)

 

Festival of Trees, Wellesley
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” by Wellesley Natural Resources Commission

 

Festival of Trees, Wellesley
“Charlie Brown Christmas,” by NightBloom Floral Design of Wellesley

 

Festival of Trees, Wellesley
“Twelve Days of Christmans,” by the Trustees

 

Mass Hort, Festival of Trees
Bill Meagher of Needham, creator of the Snow Village, makes sure all the moving parts are working. The enchanted exhibit of holiday villages and trains are is full of intricate figures on display. Look for model trains as they wind through Dicken’s Village; Fenway Park; Beacon Hill;  Downton Abbey; an amusement park with a Ferris Wheel and Spin Ride; Santa climbing the North Pole; and more. Meagher donated the entire village to Mass Hort several years back.

Wellesley was well-represented at the event, with residents and business contributing their time and talents to the Festival by donating decorated trees:

Friends of Mass Hort; LINX Camps; Overseers; St. John School; The Cat’s Hospital; The Coats Family; Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild.

Plan your visit:

DATES TO VIEW TREES: through Sun., Dec. 20
LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482
HOURS: Wed. – Sun.; 10am – 8pm, with the last entry at 6:20pm;  closed Mon. and Tue.
PURCHASE TICKETS

Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.
In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups.

This year there is also be a virtual Festival in addition to the physical display.

