Wellesley groups deck the halls at Mass Hort’s Festival of Trees

You’ve got through Sunday, December 20 to check out the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Festival of Trees, an annual holiday event that has been kept going this year due to the tireless efforts of masked-up volunteers and loyal supporters. They’ve moved heaven and earth to ensure that there are plenty of decorated trees to see (over 35); the always-popular snow village model train exhibit; and more. Outside there are decorations in The Gardens at Elm Bank, and visitors can keep warm and cozy melting s’mores at the fire pit.

Try your luck at the raffle and maybe you’ll win one of the trees, decorations on it, presents under it, and all. The raffle takes place on the last day of the Festival, and you will be contacted if you’re a winner.

When I stopped by to enjoy the display, volunteer Elaine Lawrence told me, “The Festival is a little smaller this year, but we are keeping everything very safe for everyone.” That means, in part, that timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups. You can get all the latest info on their website. Both the Festival of Trees display in the Hunnewell building and the Snow Village are accessible.

Here’s a look at a few of the Wellesley trees:

Wellesley was well-represented at the event, with residents and business contributing their time and talents to the Festival by donating decorated trees:

Friends of Mass Hort; LINX Camps; Overseers; St. John School; The Cat’s Hospital; The Coats Family; Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild.

Plan your visit:

DATES TO VIEW TREES: through Sun., Dec. 20

LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482

HOURS: Wed. – Sun.; 10am – 8pm, with the last entry at 6:20pm; closed Mon. and Tue.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups.

This year there is also be a virtual Festival in addition to the physical display.