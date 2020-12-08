Wellesley holiday happenings, 2020

Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in Wellesley:

Festival of Lights Concert with Temple Beth Elohim, Dec. 10

Join Temple Beth Elohim (TBE) for a community candle lighting following by a special 1st night Chanukah concert with some of your favorite TBE musicians and TBE’s Junior Choir.

All are welcome to participate.

This event will take place through a video conference call. Pre-registration is required. Please click the registration button above to pre-register. Once you have registered, your unique access link will be emailed to you.

DATE: Thur., Dec. 10

TIME: 7pm – 8pm

Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, Luminary Night, Dec. 11

Festival of Trees – A Community Celebration

Storefronts throughout Central Street, Church Street, Grove and Washington Streets, and Linden Square have been decorated with scores of festive trees hand-cut from wooden pallets and similar materials. Each tree, adopted by a local business, community organization or charity, will be creatively decorated to represent their mission and holiday vision. View the trees through Dec. 31

Holiday house decorating contest

Holiday light show and toy drive through Christmas Day

Mass Hort Festival of Trees, through Dec. 20

Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s twelfth Festival of Trees showcases dozens of decorated trees and a Snow Village that includes a model railroad display. This annual event takes place at the Society’s headquarters at The Gardens at Elm Bank. Mostly displayed in the Hunnewell Building, the Festival offers beautifully decorated holiday trees that are donated and decorated by local businesses, garden clubs and other organizations, and individuals.

DATES TO VIEW TREES: through Sun., Dec. 20

LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482

HOURS: Wed. – Sun.; 10am – 8pm, with the last entry at 6:20pm; closed Mon. and Tue.

Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.

In strict observance of all COVID protocols, visitors will be escorted through the Festival in small groups.

This year there will also be a virtual Festival in addition to the physical display.