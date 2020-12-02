Wellesley Middle School performance: “The Show Must Go On”

The Wellesley Middle School Drama Department will present, The Show Must Go On!: A Virtual Cabaret.
This fun, socially distant production is an evening of scenes, songs, and monologues performed by 25 of Wellesley’s middle school students, live-streamed to the comfort of your own home.
The performance is one night only, so don’t miss it!
Catch The Show Must Go On!: A Virtual Cabaret on Friday, December 4, at 7pm.
Here’s the link for the performance: bit.ly/winter2020cabaret
