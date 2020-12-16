Wellesley Police log: Close call for officer on Rte. 9; man cites dog for causing Mom to fall, break hip

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Dec. 7-13:

Arrests

On December 12, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. Officer Harris was on a motor vehicle stop and outside of his police cruiser on Worcester Street. He observed a Jeep SUV approaching in the right travel lane at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle got closer he observed that it did not slow down or move over to the left lane as the law requires. As the vehicle got closer Officer Harris became concerned he might be struck by the motor vehicle so he turned his body sideways, facing into traffic and pressed his back against the driver side door of the vehicle. Officer Harris cleared the motor vehicle stop he was on and stopped the Jeep SUV in a parking lot. He spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. Officer Harris noticed that the man had a cut on his face and was bleeding as well as new damage to the front end of his vehicle. He asked if he needed medical attention and he was unaware he had a cut or that he had been in an accident. Officer Harris also noticed that the driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slow and slurred and his movements were sluggish. He took some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully pass these tests. He became uncooperative while he was being taken into custody and began resisting Officer Harris. Once he was placed in custody, he was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham House of Correction.

Incidents

On December 7, 2020 at 1:17 p.m. Officer Collins was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Kia SUV with an expired inspection sticker and registration sticker. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and asked for his license and registration. The male operator stated that he did not have a license. A query of his information confirmed he was unlicensed. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle, Unregistered Motor Vehicle and No Inspection Sticker.

On December 7, 2020 at 2:18 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a female reporting party who stated she received a telephone call from an unknown male party who stated there was an issue with an unauthorized Amazon order and requested that she allow him remote access to her computer and for some personal identifying information. He advised her there was money owed and asked her to transfer money from her checking account to her savings account. Another family member shut the computer down and went to their bank to notify them of the attempted fraud. Officer Popovski advised them that they should have the computer examined and to place fraud alerts on their credit through one of the credit reporting bureaus.

On December 7, 2020 at 3:16 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male party regarding an issue with his PayPal account. He stated there had been multiple deductions in increments of $299 totaling $3,787. that were not authorized and his bank stopped the funds from going through to PayPal. He stated PayPal left his account in a negative balance and transferred it to collection. Officer Popovski is awaiting documentation from the reporting party to further investigate.

On December 7 2020 at 5:05 p.m. Officer Scopa was traveling on Worcester Street when he conducted a random query of a vehicle’s registration. The query on the BMW sedan showed that the owner’s license was suspended. Officer Scopa stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and confirmed his license status. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

On December 7, 2020 at 7:22 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party regarding a social media account that had been hacked. The reporting party stated that an unknown individual contacted him on his cell phone and threatened to take action in regards to the social media account. Officer Misho advised the reporting party to report the incident to the social media company and to advise if any further contact is made.

On December 8, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. Detective Dunajski spoke with a male reporting party who has been receiving packages from Amazon that he did not order. He indicated he does not have an amazon account and has attempted to contact Amazon about the packages without success in the past. He has asked the delivery driver to take the packages back and the driver said he could not. Detective Dunajski stated that the packages were actually addressed to an apartment complex elsewhere in Wellesley. He delivered the packages to the management office of the apartment complex. He also contacted Amazon and was advised that the individual receiving the packages must call himself to report the issue of the incorrect deliveries.

On December 8, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Officer Gover spoke with a female reporting party who stated that on December 3, 2020 their company email was compromised. She stated she received that she thought was an email from her supervisor asking that an invoice be paid. She questioned the invoice and learned it was fraudulent so no funds were lost by the company. Their information technology staff will put safeguards in place to deter this from happening in the future.

On December 9, 2020 at 8:19 a.m. Officer Collins responded to a call for an unresponsive male party. Upon arrival he was advised by the Wellesley Fire Department personnel on scene that CPR was in progress and Narcan had been administered. The male party began breathing and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On December 9, 2020 at 6:48 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a female reporting party about an ongoing issue with teenagers trespassing in business after hours on Linden Street. The reporting party had advised them not to be in the building unless they had an appointment. Officer Gaffney spoke with the parent of one of the teens who was aware of the situation.

On December 11, 2020 at 4:56 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the area of Great Plain Avenue for a report of a deer that had been struck by two vehicles. He found that the deer had suffered catastrophic injuries and needed to be euthanized.

On December 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a business on Linden Street for a report of an individual causing a disturbance after he had been asked to leave the store. The male party was suspected of shoplifting in the past and when another employee attempted to engage him in conversation outside of the store to identify him to issue a letter of no trespass he became confrontational and stated he would find him after work. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a male party matching the description given by the store employees.

On December 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a male reporting party that stated while out walking his dog a larger dog came out from a residence and jumped up towards them causing his mother to fall over and break her hip. She was taken to the hospital. The owner of the dog was apologetic that the incident occurred. The incident has been referred to ACO Webb.

There was 1 new fraudulent unemployment claim reported this week. If you received a letter indicating, you have been approved for unemployment assistance that you did not apply for you can report this fraudulent activity to the Department Of Unemployment Assistance using this form https://www.mass.gov/forms/unemployment-fraud-reporting-form.

COVID-19 fund to pay for police masks

The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has awarded about $1,500 to the Wellesley Police Department to pay for department-branded masks and two-ply gaiters for all uniformed officers and extra masks to distribute to residents.