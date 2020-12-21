Wellesley Police log: Devastating house fire; backyard pool becomes public skating rink; shoplifting from a store & a car

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Dec. 14-20:

Arrests

On December 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to a residence on Cedar Street for a report of a dispute between two female parties. Officers spoke with the individuals involved and learned that there was an active warrant issued by the Middlesex Superior Court for 1 of the women. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to court.

On December 19, 2020 at 12:31 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Nissan sedan with defective brake lights. As he entered traffic to stop the vehicle he saw the vehicle make multiple lane changes as if trying to evade Officer Mankavech. A query of the vehicle’s registration indicated there was an active warrant issued by the Attleboro District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. Officer Mankavech asked if he was trying to evade him. He affirmed he knew he had a warrant and he was trying to get to Interstate 95 to avoid being stopped. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $100 bail.

Incidents

On December 14, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement at Fire Headquarters when he was approached by an elderly male party who appeared confused and did not know where he was. While Officer Mankavech was speaking with him the Emergency Communications Center received a phone call from a family member of the male party stating he had wandered away from the home. The family member picked up the male party and safely returned him home. The male party suffers from dementia. The male party’s personal information and a photograph were added to the Wellesley Police Department’s Safewatch list and the Elder Affairs Officers will follow up with the family to see if there are other services available to assist them with preventing the male party from wandering from the residence in the future.

On December 14, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female reporting party regarding vandalism to her motor vehicle. The reporting party stated she went to work on Worcester Street on December 10th at 7:45 a.m. and left work at 5:45 p.m. She found that her rear driver’s side tire was flat. She took it to be repaired the following day and learned that the tire appeared to have been intentionally slashed. She was unaware of anyone who would want to vandalize her vehicle and requested the incident be document for her insurance company.

On December 15, 2020 at 9:19 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to the area of Suffolk Road and Bristol Road for a report of a town by-law violation. He learned that a pool company was pumping water from the backyard into the roadway. The water then froze on the sidewalks and roadway causing a hazard. Officer Mankavech asked the male party pumping the water in to the roadway if he had a permit and he indicated he did not. The male party agreed to stop pumping water during the cold temperatures. Officer Mankavech notified the building inspector of the incident.

On December 16, 2020 at 6:15 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a parking complaint for residents parking in areas that were not designated parking spots. Officer Gerard verified that all vehicles belonged to residents of the apartment complex and issued them warnings for parking in the Fire Lane.

On December 16, 2020 at 8:22 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female party regarding a theft from an unlocked vehicle. A gold bracelet valued at $100 had been taken from the glove box. The reporting party stated when viewing her ring doorbell camera, she noticed two male parties enter the vehicle at 1:28 a.m. The incident is under investigation.

On December 19, 2020 at 9:36 a.m. Officer Popovski was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a report of a past theft from the store. The store employee stated that the previous day at 2:26 p.m. an older man and woman entered the store. The male party took a black Tumi crossbody handbag valued at $245 and put it inside his jacket. Both parties then left the store. The reporting party stated they spoke to another store owner and were told that the same couple had taken an item from his store as well. There are no suspects at this time.

On December 19, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke to a female reporting party regarding fraudulent credit card charges. She stated she still has the credit card in her possession and two charges to Napa online in the amount of $470.20 each and 3 additional attempted charges that were declined. Her bank cancelled the card and she will not be held responsible for the charges. No suspects.

On December 20, 2020 at 12:06 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to a residence on Riverdale Road for a report of a house fire (more details). Upon arrival a female party was outside with her 2 children and she stated her husband had gone back into the house to try to locate their family dog. Officer Knapp went into the residence and observed there was heavy smoke. He located the male party on the 2nd floor and escorted him from the residence. The Wellesley Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The incident is under investigation by the Wellesley Fire Department and The State Fire Marshall’s Office.