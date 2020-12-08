Wellesley Police log: Phantom arts and crafts store; breaking & entering is all in the family

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of

Arrests

On December 3, 2020 at 9:02 p.m. Officer Harris was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Ford SUV traveling in front of him. He conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration which showed there was an active straight warrant issued by Brockton District Court for the owner of the vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the owner and operator. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $100 bail.

Incidents

On November 30, 2020 at 11:08 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with a female reporting party regarding a lawn sign that had been taken. She also stated that there had been some negative comments sent to her group’s website. Officer Collins viewed the comments and found they were not threatening in nature and suggested the reporting party disable the comment section. The reporting party did not wish to disable that feature for the website.

On November 30, 2020 at 1:41 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to a residence for an unknown female party knocking on the door that would not leave. Officer Kane spoke with the female party who stated she was told by a friend that the residence was an arts and crafts store and she wanted to have a small picture framed. Officer Kane spoke with the reporting party who stated there is no arts and crafts business run out of the home. The female party reluctantly left.

On December 1, 2020 at 10:11 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party regarding an attempted identity theft. The reporting party stated that an unknown individual attempted to open a credit card at a Cabela’s store in Virginia using his personal information. The reporting party already had credit monitoring services. There are no suspects.

On December 2, 2020 at 4:46 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to a business on Great Plain Avenue regarding harassing emails and phone calls received from a former client. Officer Fritts reviewed the emails and found that they were not criminal in nature. He contacted the former client and advised him to stop sending emails and that the matter was civil in nature.

On December 3, 2020 at 11:49 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party regarding a fraudulent credit card that had been opened using his personal information. The male party had contacted the store and was advised that no charges had been made on the card and the account had been closed. There are no suspects.

On December 4, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to a residence for a past breaking and entering where entry had been forced through a door. Officer Harris checked the residence and did not locate anyone inside. The reporting party stated she felt it was a family member that was responsible for the breaking and entering and nothing had been taken. Officer Harris attempted to make contact with the family member and was unable to do so.

On December 5, 2020 at 1:08 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female party about a company that had misrepresented themselves online and the product was sent from outside of the United States. She was advised that she could file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

On December 6, 2020 at 11:54 p.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed an Acura sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the license plate status was canceled and had last been registered to a Dodge minivan in 2016. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator who was a juvenile. The operator stated he did not have a driver’s license. A query of his information showed no license status in Massachusetts. He will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured and Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Attaching Number Plates.

On December 6, 2020 at 4:24 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female reporting party regarding bank fraud. The female party stated she received a phone call from a male party posing as a bank representative who stated her bank account had been hacked and he needed her login information and the last 4 digits of her social security number. She stated she later logged into her account and noticed that $600 was missing from her account. She contacted her bank and they advised her they had not contacted her, they suspended her account to prevent any further fraud and advised her to file a police report.

On December 6, 2020 at 10:08 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a female reporting party about a stolen credit card. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.