Wellesley Red Kettle drive contributions update

This update about the Wellesley Red Kettle Drive just in from the Wellesley Kiwanis Club:

Good news! Contributions to the Red Kettle to date total $6,173. Thank you to everyone who has contributed since the Drive began ten days ago. Remember, your contributions to the Wellesley Kiwanis/Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle Drive are dispensed in the Wellesley community with the assistance of the Council on Aging, Board of Health, Veteran’s Services, Friendly Aid and Wellesley Housing Authority.

If you haven’t yet contributed, please do so today. As we all know, this has been a very challenging year and these funds are a critical source of aid in Wellesley. Our target this year is $20,000 by the end of December—so there are dollars needed and time to contribute! This is a way to directly support neighbors in our community, particularly in this most difficult time.

How to help the Kiwanis keep the bell ringing virtually:

Make a contribution to the virtual kettle give.salvationarmy.org/WellesleyKiwanis

This will take you to the Wellesley/Salvation Army Red Kettle donation page. If you prefer, make checks payable to Wellesley Kiwanis Club and mail to Wellesley Kiwanis Club, PO Box 812201, Wellesley 02482, noting “Salvation Army” on the memo line.

Ask your friends and family to join you in supporting the virtual Red Kettle Drive.

Thank you to everyone for helping to make the virtual Red Kettle Drive a success.