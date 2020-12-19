Wellesley Service League grateful to be part of holiday cheer

The members of the Wellesley Service League (WSL) have completed their goal of spreading seasonal cheer during the volunteer organization’s yearly Holiday Giving Tree initiative. Chairs Angela Kenny and Carol Morrow said, “…it took a veritable village of volunteer sleigh drivers, elf packagers and decorators, holiday shoppers, list checkers and messengers, and community well-wishers” to ensure that all gift donations were ready to go to participating families.

Wellesley Youth Commission Director Maura Renzella took over from there, another partner in the long-standing tradition that adds to the excitement of the season for everyone involved.

More on the Wellesley Service League

The Wellesley Service League (WSL) is a not-for-profit organization that provides volunteer services to the community in the areas of education, child-based and elder initiatives, cultural events and other charitable interests. Here’s information on getting involved with the group.

The group’s partnerships include a Girls and Boys Club; Wellesley Friendly Aid Camp Fund; Men’s Group program, and over a dozen more groups and organizations. Membership is open to any woman 25 or older who has lived in Wellesley for at least one year, and who is sponsored by a current or former member. Members commit to 65 volunteer hours per year (averaging 6-7 hours monthly, September through June) for a period of five years. It’s a unique opportunity to support the Wellesley community while getting to know residents from all over town.