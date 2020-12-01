Wellesley votes on Tue., Dec. 1st to decide on WMS Building Systems project

The Town of Wellesley will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Residents will cast ballots on a proposed debt exclusion to fund construction costs for the Wellesley Middle School Building Systems.

This proposed $12.8 million capital project addresses interior and exterior improvements that would extend the use of the building for another 25 years. Most of the work would take place during Summer 2021 and be completed by early Fall 2021.

The Question to support the debt exclusion for the Wellesley Middle School renovations is the only item on the ballot.

Question #1 on the ballot reads:

“Shall the Town of Wellesley be exempt from the provisions of proposition two and one-half, so called, the amounts required to pay for the bonds issued in order to provide construction funds, architectural and engineering services, construction administration, project management, and any associated costs related to the renovation of the Middle School Building Systems located at 50 Kingsbury Street to accommodate the classroom and/or the administrative needs of the School Department and/or other educational needs of the Town, and for any other services in connection therewith?”

A YES vote will mean that residents will allow a temporary increase in property taxes to fund renovations, repairs, and updates to the Wellesley Middle School building.

A NO vote will mean that residents will not allow a temporary increase in property taxes to fund renovations, repairs, and updates to the Wellesley Middle School building.

More on the proposed work on WMS:

The project is meant to extend the life of the WMS building by 25 years, and would include:

Full renovation to the WMS kitchen, which provides food for the middle school and all elementary schools.

HVAC systems replacement in two gyms and the auditorium, including air conditioning in the auditorium.

Casement and door replacement in approximately 62 classrooms; renovation of three art classrooms and one science classroom.

Targeted exterior repairs.

How the WMS Building Systems project would be funded:

If approved, the project would temporarily increase property taxes beginning in July 2021. The increased amount paid will decline each year over the 10 years that the debt is paid. Here are a few scenarios to help homeowners determine the approximate initial tax impact in the first year.

Vote-by-mail ballot

Vote-by-Mail ballots were sent to all Wellesley residents who requested them for the December 1, 2020 election. The ballots must be received by Town Hall no later than 8pm on Dec. 1, 2020.

If you have not already submitted your mail-in ballot, please hand-deliver your completed ballot directly to the Town Hall drop box.

Where to vote in Wellesley

On Election Day, voting locations will be open 7am – 8pm. Voters who are in line by 8pm will be allowed to vote.

The Board of Selectmen voted on August 4, 2020 to locate the polling locations at non-school sites.

There are no changes at the below precincts:

Precinct G will vote at the Wellesley Free Library at 530 Washington Street.

Precinct H will vote at the Tolles Parsons Center – Council on Aging at 500 Washington Street.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

If you do not know where your voting precinct is, or have any election/voting questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (781) 431-1019 x 2252.