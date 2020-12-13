What Wellesley’s business landscape used to look like

News that The Gap will be vacating the Wellesley Square space it has occupied for nearly 30 years has saddened those who shop there or did when they lived around here. It’s also triggering nostalgia for shops that have moved on in years past.

We found this poster, undated and somewhat erratic on actual locations, that shows a tremendously different Wellesley business landscape from not that long ago. Some continue to operate, including Captain Marden’s and Maugus and Ice House, but many others no longer exist. Whatever became of Successful Singles?

For those of you who have lived here for a while, or who used to live here, take a trip down memory lane. Any guesses as to when this poster was printed? (We don’t know.)