Housing in Wellesley: past, present, and future

On Thursday, January 14, 7:30pm join a community discussion about housing in Wellesley with:

Jennifer Raitt, the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Arlington, Massachusetts, and

Don McCauley, Wellesley’s Planning Director.

Raitt has served local, regional, state, and national housing, community development, and planning organizations and she recently became a Climate Reality Leader with the Climate Reality Project.

The discuss will center around how Wellesley’s zoning helped to created a desirable community, but contributes to Wellesley’s increasing lack of affordability. The town’s values as they relate to housing, and action steps that can be taken to increase diversity will also be discussed.

Register for Housing in Wellesley Zoom event here.

This event is presented by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley, and the Wellesley Free Library, and is sponsored by Sustainable Wellesley and other organizations.