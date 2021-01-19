“I Care a Lot” movie that filmed in Wellesley making Netflix debut

The movie “I Care a Lot,” which seemingly was shot all over Wellesley except at our house in 2019, debuts on Netflix today, Jan. 19. Its world premiere took place in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, which we’re guessing you might have missed.

Should be fun to see how much of Wellesley gets to star in the film alongside Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González and Dianne Wiest.

We posted about the filming several times in 2019, including from Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills, and Babson.

The blurb from Netflix about the film describes it like this: “A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage.”

Many films have been partially shot here in Wellesley, or Hollywood East as it’s becoming known. See our Wellesley movie round-up page here.