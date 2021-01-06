Looks like Wellesley will get the movie treatment with “The Artist”

We’ve noticed a couple of huge tour buses parked in the lot at Weston Road and Washington Street, as have a few readers. What gives, we wondered.

The buses seem to be connected to a casting call for an upcoming film titled The Artist, by FNB Productions, an independent film company based in Needham. Locally based director L. Steven Stanley is seeking actors to portray a German sculptor; an art buyer; an art model; and a WWII-era nurse.

Initial interviews for the roles will be done via Skype, and actors must be able to transport themselves to Wellesley for shoots and weekly in-person rehearsals.

If you’re interested, email a headshot, resume, cover letter, and general availability as well as a time for a Skype interview to [email protected]

This wouldn’t be the first time FNB has filmed in this area. Last year the company was in Sudbury at Pride’s Crossing, and at Fatima Shrine in Holliston to work on scenes for The Train, a futurist Christian noir film set in the year 2041, with flashbacks to the present. In the film, Christians are facing persecution for their beliefs. The Train has not yet been released.

In a Wellesley Public Media interview last year, L. Steven Stanley gave an overview of The Train, talked about what it was like to film during a pandemic, and expounded on the novel coronavirus.

