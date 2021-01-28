Natick E. coli boil water order that affected some in Wellesley was result of false positives

Natick officials say the boil water order issued on Jan 13 after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town’s water supply turned out to be the result of false positives.

Natick’s Department of Public Works issued an alert to residents that they should boil water, per order of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, for at least a minute before consuming it in light of E. coli bacteria being discovered in drinking water samples collected on Jan. 12. The boil water order was lifted on Jan. 15, and its suddenness led to speculation in the community that a false positive might have been behind the initial order.

The boil order water also affected about 80 addresses in Wellesley that get their water from Natick supplies.

