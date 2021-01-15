Natick’s boil water order lifted, affected Wellesley residents can drink up

The boil water issued by Natick on Jan. 13 after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town water supply has been lifted, and the water is now safe to drink for Natick residents as well as at some 80 Wellesley homes that were affected.

This is a notice from the Natick Department of Public Works Water/Sewer Division:

The Boil Water Order issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been lifted for all areas in the Town of Natick. After conducting two consecutive rounds of sampling throughout the drinking water system, the lab tests showed no E. Coli bacteria in any repeat samples. As such, per the State’s review, the water is safe for consumption without further treatment or flushing in your homes and businesses.Our investigation continues as to the cause of the positive lab results.

Again, we are informing you that the water within the drinking water system and your homes and businesses is safe for consumption according to all MassDEP drinking water standards. The Town of Natick’s website has been updated to reflect this change in our drinking water status.