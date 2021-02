It’s time to trot out a link to our 2019 post on Wellesley’s stinky but effective method of pre-treating roadways with a de-icing liquid that is 90% salt brine and 10% beet juice by-product.

I just got back from a run in the Bates and Upham neighborhoods, and I’m pleased to say the usual stench from my shoes has been accentuated by this lovely beet-and-brine mixture.

Also on my run: