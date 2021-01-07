Odessa Sanchez announces candidacy for election to Wellesley Select Board

It is with great pleasure that I announce my intent to run again for an open seat on the Wellesley Select Board.

Just five months ago, I asked for your vote at the September 1st election. Thanks to your interest and support, I was a close runner-up, garnering over 35% of the vote. Since then, I have actively continued to advance my mission for making a positive difference in our community through building relationships and opening dialogues for change. I would like to continue to be the voice of concern for people of all colors in Wellesley. I would like to share legislative processes with a section of our town that I feel is often neglected or left out of the conversation. I am a keen listener, and I have continued to work within my community to find out what issues impact the citizens of Wellesley the most.

Despite COVID-19 affecting my own household last fall, I have been diligently preparing for the role for which I am running. I have participated in and observed meetings for the School Committee, Planning Board, Board of Health, Select Board, Housing Authority, and MBTA/ Metro West Transportation. I have also collaborated with community groups and committee members via zoom to see what my future constituents would need from my representation. I founded a Veterans Cheer team called Barton B.A.T.T.L.E. Cheer, to celebrate fitness and recreation for the children who live in the Barton Road neighborhood, as well as to honor the veterans in our town.

To serve the immediate issue of food insecurity, I am leading a coalition to start a Community Fridge Project right here in Wellesley. Once opened, it will be the first of its kind in the MetroWest area. To serve the families that suffered financially due to COVID-19, I co-founded a community-based Meal and Gift Drive, which along with a small team of friends and neighbors, provided joy and relief to dozens of households during the recent holiday season.

To address the concerns I hear about economic stability for our youth, I recently organized a Youth Financial Workshop Zoom that will be held in February 2021.

I have 12 years of experience as a Wellesley resident, as the parent of a blended family of seven children, and as an active community volunteer. I am fair-minded and would listen to multiple viewpoints. I would bring the collaboration skills that I have developed over my lifetime of service to the Select Board. As a coach, I understand the importance of teamwork.

I have a degree in biomedical technology and have worked for biotech companies and hospitals as a laboratory technician. Today, I teach and coach at St John’s School and Wellesley High School, as well as volunteer in several organizations in our town. For more than a decade, I have been an active volunteer and advocate in Wellesley for housing, education, youth, seniors, and women. Family, community, service, and equity are all things I care about deeply. My goals include keeping Wellesley affordable for young families and senior citizens, supporting small businesses, and increasing the level of inclusion of multi-cultural residents.

I would bring financial common sense to the town budget and a fresh set of eyes to articles that affect the interest and welfare of our town. I would like to be the independent voice that represents you, because your voice matters. What I bring to the table is the unique ability to be passionate about ideas, while remaining open to hearing and understanding other points of view on all topics. I stand for all parties having a voice at a time when diverse voices and ideas are needed more than ever.

Our country seems to be divided right now with many issues impacting us all politically, health-wise, and socially. This is a major part of what is driving me to run for the Select Board: We are all in this together. I know that with education and a willingness to have important dialogues, our town can truly reflect the Wellesley that we have all been visualizing we are. I believe that we can make a difference on our streets, our neighborhoods, our town, and then our nation.

I would be honored to serve as your next Select Board member. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 2nd, and thank you for your consideration!

Odessa Sanchez

Barton Road

[email protected]