Spelling gives way at reconfigured Wellesley rotary

I’ve long thought that many people don’t know what the word “yield” means and that this explains why they blow through or speed up at YIELD signs on highway ramps and at rotaries. In Wellesley in particular, “yield” might be better known for its meaning in economics.

Massachusetts driving rules specify that “When you see a YIELD sign, slow down and be prepared to stop. Let vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians go before you proceed. You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it.”

That’s clear. Though I still think Australia and other countries have it right with their “Give way” signs.

Adding to the confusion now is this digital sign seen Thursday night at the mesmerizing orange-ringed rotary being redesigned on Great Plain Avenue in Wellesley.

The digital sign backs up and seems to overrule a smaller YIELD sign, which displays the correct spelling of “yield.” The easier-to-see digital sign misspells the word as YEILD in warning drivers how to negotiate the rotary. Language teachers could be seen swerving left and right last night as they approached the rotary, according to our intelligence.

Because we of course never make typos on The Swellesley Report, we’re allowed to poke fun at this one, as we’ve done over the years (recall 2010’s Post Office typo of “Wellesly”).

Anyway, don’t forget to give way the next time you drive or cycle through that rotary.