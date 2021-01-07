State bond bills could fund Wellesley train station accessibility, Housing Authority upgrade, infrastructure, historic building

Transportation and economic bond bills approved by the Commonwealth’s legislature could bring some big improvements to Wellesley, including at its commuter rail stations and on its roads. The bills provide authorization (not obligation) to fund local projects, and await action by Gov. Charlie Baker.
(Thanks to a Swellesley reader for pointing this out to us.)
- “provided further, that not less than $600,000 shall be expended to provide improved access for persons with disabilities at not more than 3 stations on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line in the town of Wellesley;”
-
“provided further, that not less than $675,000 shall be expended for sidewalk and roadway improvements in the town of Wellesley;”
-
“provided further, that not less than $300,000 shall be expended for signalization and other associated costs of the Bacon street and state highway route 135 intersection in the town of Wellesley;” (See: “Bacon Street intersection at Natick-Wellesley line to get safer”)
-
“provided further, that not less than $200,000 shall be expended to delead, replace, and repaint the railings on the bridge on Cliff Road over the railroad tracks in the town of Wellesley;”
- “provided further, that not less than $8,050,000 shall be expended for the planning, design, construction, and any other associated costs for drainage improvements along Route 9 adjacent to Boulder Brook and Morses Pond in the town of Wellesley;”
- “provided further, that not less than $250,000 shall be expended for bicycle and pedestrian access improvements along the Route 9 on-ramp between Quinobequin Road in the city of Newton and William Street in the town of Wellesley;”
Among the items in the $626M economic development bill, H.5250:
- “provided further, that not less than $75,000 shall be expended to the Wellesley Housing Authority in the town of Wellesley for the purpose of replacing in-unit natural gas appliances, including stoves, ranges, water heaters and dryers, with electric appliances;”
- “provided further, that not less than $500,000 be expended for a competitive grant program to be administered by the department of early education and care for licensed early education and care providers in the city of Attleboro and the towns of Franklin, Millis, Natick, Needham, Norfolk, North Attleborough, Plainville, Sherborn, Wayland, Wellesley and Wrentham for the purpose of defraying fixed operating costs and costs associated with modifications to early education and care services necessitated by the COVID-19 public health emergency to be awarded based on demonstrated financial need and current reopening status or future plans to reopen during the pandemic;
- “provided further, that not less than $250,000 shall be expended for, in consultation with the department of conservation and recreation, renovations and improvements to the historic Stone Building in Hemlock Gorge in Wellesley to establish a visitor center, including but not limited to: improvements to the interior and exterior of the building, the building’s immediate surroundings and the development of a paved trail from the parking lot on Ellis street in Newton along Route 9 to the Stone building, connecting to the sidewalk along the south side of Route 9 in Wellesley;”
