Sustainable Wellesley panel presentation—”Banking On Our Values”

The community is invited to Banking on Our Values, a panel discussion focused on investing in companies that prioritize climate action and equity. Financial experts Heidi Vanni, Chief Client Officer at Boston Trust Walden; Sumeit Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Finhive; and Glenn Migliozzi, Lecturer in the Finance Division at Babson College, will share their expertise and field questions on the non-financial factors that influence investment decisions. Personal and professional investors will learn from this conversation on the short- and long-term benefits of incorporating these investment strategies and how one may begin to embrace them.

Organizers and moderators Jacob Nichols, President of the Babson Sustainability Club and Sustainability intern at Babson; and Jacob Landau, a Sustainable Wellesley intern, speaker at the October 2020 Wellesley Climate Rally, and Wellesley High School junior, will guide the conversation about how values-based investing can maintain or improve financial returns while better meeting social impact goals.

Register for this free event here. Sign up today. Space is limited to 100 participants.

Questions? Contact [email protected].