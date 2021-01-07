Town of Wellesley round-up: nomination papers, voting, census, dog licenses

Town of Wellesley updates:

Nomination Papers for March 2, 2021 town-wide election

The last day to return nomination papers for town-wide office is Fri., Jan. 8, 2021 at 5pm. 50 signatures are needed.

Offices for town election March 2, 2021 are:

Select Board, 2 0f 5 (3-year terms)

Board of Assessors, 1 of 3 (3-year term)

Board of Health, 1 of 3 (3-year term)

Housing Authority, 3 of 5 (two 5-year terms; one 1-year term)

Moderator, 1 of 1 (1-year term)

Natural Resources, 2 0f 5 (3-year terms)

Library Trustees, 2 of 6 (3-year terms)

Planning Board, 1 of 5 (5-year term)

Board of Public Works, 1 of 3 (3-year term)

Recreation Commissioners, 3 0f 5 (two 3-year terms; one 2-year term)

School Committee, 2 of 5 (3-year terms)

Town Clerk, 1 of 1 (3-year term)

Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information (781-431-1019 ext 2252).

Town meeting nomination papers

Town Meeting Members are elected to staggered terms annually. Each precinct will elect 10 town meeting members, and fill any vacant seats.

Jan. 19, 2021: Last day for incumbent Town Meeting members to file notice of candidacy with Town Clerk.

Jan. 22, 2021: Last day to obtain nomination papers for new Town Meeting candidates.

Jan. 26, 2021: Last day to return nomination papers for new Town Meeting candidates

March 30 & 31, 2021: Town meeting is expected to begin. Town meeting will continue weekly until the business is completed.

Annual Town Census

All residential addresses should have received the 2021 Annual Town Census. All households are required to return the census document as soon as possible, even if no changes are necessary.

Early vote by mail information

The Town census also includes information about mail-in voting and ballot request forms for the March 2, 2021 town-wide election.

Voters who would like to request a mail-in ballot for the annual Town Elections must do so by February 24, 2021 at 5pm

Dog Licensing

The Town Clerk’s office is reminding pet owners to renew annual dog licenses.

The renewal period began on January 1 and runs through March 31, 2021. Owners may renew licenses online using the Viewpoint Cloud email that was sent on January 1, 2021. You may also renew dog licenses online via the Town Clerk webpages.

There are no walk-in dog license renewals this year as Town Hall remains closed to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To renew dog licenses by mail, please follow the instructions on the Animal Control webpages.

