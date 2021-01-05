Wellesley Business Buzz: 5 more small firms score state COVID-19 relief grants; medtech venture firm raising $350M; free parking extended; $4.4B in deposits; salon welcomes stylist

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

5 more small firms score state grants

The Commonwealth has announced a new $67.4 million round of COVID-19 Small Business Grants, and 5 Wellesley businesses are among the mainly minority- and women-owned recipients. Among them are the Gretta Luxe salon and The Boston Ability Center, a pediatric wellness center with locations in Wellesley and Natick.

These awards follow an initial round of $49 million in grants, also for businesses hit by the pandemic, that included 5 Wellesley outfits.

The awards this time around go to 1,366 businesses, and for Wellesley companies, the grants range from $10,000 to $75,000 for a total of $235,000.

The grants are administered via the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, which is also now accepting applications for a new Sector-Specific Small Business Relief Grant Program that will give preference to industries such as bars and restaurants, gyms, personal services, and more. The grants are to be used for payroll, rent, and other expenses.

Venture firm raising $350M medical tech fund

The Boston Business Journal (subscription required to read full report) writes that Wellesley venture capital firm BioVentures MedTech Funds is raising a $350 million fund to invest in medical technology startups. The report says that the firm is looking to invest in “implantable and disposable medical devices, diagnostics, imaging tools and health IT products.”

Free parking extended

In an effort to support local businesses, Wellesley’s Select Board voted to extend free two-hour parking at all bagged meters in town through February. The town warns that parking fees do apply at non-bagged meters, municipal and private parking lots, and that parking attendants will ticket you if you stay longer than two hours or cleverly move from one bagged meter to another.

$4.4B in deposits

We reported last month about Chase Bank moving into the Peet’s Coffee location in Wellesley Square. The Boston Business Journal also just reported on this, and as a sharp-eyed reader points out, the article contains this nugget: “The town is already crowded with banks. As of mid-2020, Wellesley was home to 19 branches holding $4.4 billion in deposits, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.”

While the $4.4B is a grabber, our reaction was focused more on there only being 19 branches. Does seem like more…

Jesamondo Salon welcomes new stylist

SPONSORED CONTENT: Congratulations to long-time Swellesley supporter Jesamondo Salon as the Natick beauty business welcomes Billy Noke, a blonding and balayage expert known as one of the best talents in the industry. Billy can handle any of your hair care needs including foils, balayage, fantasy hair, and modern hair-cutting. Please call (508) 907-7171 or go online to schedule your appointment.

Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]

Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup.