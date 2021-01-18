Wellesley Business Buzz: Local restaurants get state grants; get or renew your Business Certificate

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Local restaurants get state grants

The Commonwealth has announced $78.5 million in awards to nearly 1,600 additional small businesses in the third round of grants through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, and four Wellesley businesses were on the list. They individually scored grants of between $50K and $75K, for a total of $275K among them.

Recipients included restaurants Jin’s and the LLC owning Door No. 7, now morphing into Wellesley Tavern, as well as StretchMed and Salon One.

Ten other Wellesley outfits reaped state grants during two previous rounds, with grants being administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.

This latest round of funding was for small businesses in sectors hit especially hard during the pandemic.

Filing or renewing a business certificate in Wellesley

Because The Swellesley Report is an official business these days, we actually need to keep our Business Certificate up to date. Wellesley Town Hall made the renewal process easy for us.

We filled out the one-page form ahead of time (the Town Clerk’s office offered to fill it out and have it ready for us, though we needed to change a couple of things). Then the Clerk’s office arranged for one of its staff member s to meet us in the foyer and witness us signing the document. Five minutes and $60 later, we were all set for another four years of media empire glory

You can read more on who needs to fill out such a certificate and how to renew it on the town’s website.

