Wellesley Council on Aging seeks volunteers to help seniors register for COVID-19 vaccines

The Wellesley Council on Aging continues to help seniors register for COVID-19 vaccines, and is welcoming more volunteers to assist in this effort. People aged 75+ are now eligible to register for vaccinations to be administered beginning on Feb. 1.

The Commonwealth has a map that shows where you can register for vaccinations, though demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply, so appointment openings can be hard to come by and you might need to try numerous times and locations. The town’s Health Department is hoping to offer clinics of its own, but first needs to get a fresh supply of vaccines.

For those needing assistance making registrations, the Council on Aging is offering help. Please keep in mind that it may be a several days before you hear from a volunteer, but if you would like to be added to the list for assistance, please send email to [email protected] or call us at (781) 235-3961.

The COA has more than a dozen volunteers working on this and could use more. If you are able to navigate the computer system and would like to help those who cannot or need assistance, please contact the COA office and its volunteer coordinator can get you signed up and trained. Email the COA here.