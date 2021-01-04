Wellesley Police log: Churchgoer yells about COVID-19 rules; dog owners feud at Longfellow Pond; attempted break-in thwarted; shelf hits customer at grocery store

Wellesley Police log for the week of Dec. 21-27:

Arrests

On December 22, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street when he observed a Kia sedan pass his location and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle was stolen in Medford on December 20, 2020. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and the operator began to exit the vehicle. He was directed to get back in the vehicle. He admitted the vehicle was stolen and was taken into custody. A query of his information also showed there was an active warrant issued by Brookline District Court for Larceny from a Building and his license was revoked. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court. While conducting an inventory of the vehicle’s contents a container with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was found.

Incidents

On December 21, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. Officer Knapp was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a deer. Upon arrival he saw the deer had suffered catastrophic injuries and was unable to stand. The deer was euthanized and removed from the roadway.

On December 21, 2020 at 12:14 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to a retail store on Linden Street for a report of an individual shoplifting. The individual was suspected of taking a hat and sweater. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On December 22, 2020 at 8:05 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party who stated an unknown male party left a note on her back deck that she felt was concerning. She provided Officer Pino with a copy of the note which was political in nature and did not contain any specific threats.

On December 22, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Detective McLaughlin responded to a medical emergency call at Whole Foods. A store employee was attempting to move a metal display rack that tipped over and struck a female party in the head. The female party received a small laceration and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On December 23, 2020 at 4:26 a.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to a residence on River Ridge Road for a reported breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowner who stated he had heard some loud banging noises and went downstairs to investigate. He looked out a window and noticed a male party standing outside looking into another window. The male party was dressed in dark clothing and had a hooded sweatshirt on. Upon seeing the homeowner, he got into a sedan that was parked in the driveway. The homeowner then opened the garage door and observed a second male party fleeing through the garage window. The vehicle left the area in an unknown direction. There were multiple footprints in the snow around the house that the homeowner said were not there previously. Entry to the garage was gained by smashing a window. There was a Lexus sedan parked in the garage and was found with the door open and it appeared the male party that had been in the garage had been going through the contents of the vehicle. There was a 2nd vehicle parked in the driveway and the contents of that vehicle had been gone through as well. Detectives responded and processed the scene for any potential evidence. Later in the morning officers spoke with neighbors to determine if any of them had any security camera footage that might help identify the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

On December 23, 2020 at 5:19 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to a residence to assist the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families with the emergency removal of two children from the residence. The Department of Children and Families had applied for emergency custody of the children in court earlier that day. They were removed from the residence by the Department of Children and Families Case Workers.

On December 23, 2020 at 4:27 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a male reporting party from Newton regarding an assault and battery he stated had occurred at Longfellow Pond earlier in the afternoon. The reporting party stated he was jogging with his dog at Longfellow Pond around 2:00 p.m. when he encountered a male party with an unleashed dog. He stated that the unleashed dog started to lunge at his dog and he told the male party to call his dog off several times and then the male party violently pushed him and told him not to come back again. He jogged away to avoid any further conflict with the male party. It is unknown who the male party is at this time.

On December 24, 2020 at 12:16 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to St. Paul’s Church for a female party that was verbally harassing the security team. The security personnel at the church advised Officer DiCenso that the female party had arrived at the church and became upset when she was advised she could not attend the service because she had not made a reservation. Due to COVID-19 the capacity for services had been reduced and advanced reservations were required to attend services. The female party began yelling at other parishioners and was advised she needed to leave the premises. On behalf of the security team she was advised not to return to the premises.

On December 24, 2020 at 7:49 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a male reporting party who stated his landlord was harassing him. He stated he rents a small room in a house and the landlord bothers him consistently about household concerns. He stated he brought some water damage in his room to his landlord’s attention at which point the landlord told him the problem was him and then subsequently raised the rent by $100 a month. Officer Dixon advised the reporting party that the issues he reported are civil in nature and if he wished he could take the matter up in a civil court proceeding.

On December 25, 2020 at 9:09 p.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to a residence on Wildon Road for a report of heavy smoke inside. The Wellesley Fire Department responded, determined there was an electrical fire and quickly extinguished it.

On December 27, 2020 at 6:10 a.m. Officer Gerard conducted a well-being check for a female party at the request of the Falmouth Police Department. A male party had contacted the Falmouth Police Department and stated the female party was being held against her will and was overdosing on drugs. They did not find the female party at the address that was provided by the male party and discovered that she resided in Wellesley. Officer Gerard spoke to the female party who was home and stated that she suspected the call may have been placed to the Falmouth Police Department by her ex-boyfriend and this was not the first time he had placed such a call. Officer Gerard advised her to contact the Dedham District Court on Monday to obtain information about a restraining order.