Wellesley Police log: Heroin found on driver; canceled appointment leads to disturbance; dog bite at Centennial

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Jan. 20-24:

Arrests

On January 20, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Grove Street by Hampden Street for a report of an erratic operator in a brown Ford Taurus. Officer Mankavech was traveling on Washington Street and observed the vehicle. He observed the vehicle’s right front tire appeared to be damaged and flat. The driver of the vehicle appeared to have noticed Officer Mankavech behind him and turned into a parking lot, drove around the parking lot and exited back onto Washington Street. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The driver had difficulty locating his driver’s license in his wallet, his speech was slow and his pupils appeared were constricted. He provided Officer Mankavech with a MA identification card and stated he did not have a valid license. He had prescription pills on his person that were not prescribed to him. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $150 bail.

On January 21, 2021 at 1:04 p.m. Officer Cunningham was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Cedar Street. He became aware that a UHaul truck that was operating on Worcester Street was stolen. He stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Route 128 and spoke with the operator, and requested her driver’s license. She stated she did not have a license. A query of her personal information confirmed she did not possess a valid driver’s license and that there was an active default warrant issued by Dedham District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer Cunningham asked who had rented the UHaul truck in Mississippi. The passenger stated he had. Officer Cunningham asked him why he had not returned the truck and he stated he needed a ride. The UHaul truck had been entered as stolen in Mississippi. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody, transported to the station and booked in the usual manner. The driver’s bail was set at $200. She was unable to make her bail and was transported to Dedham District Court the following morning. The passenger’s bail was set at $300. He was unable to make his bail and was transported to Dedham District Court the following morning.

On January 22, 2021 at 12:52 p.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a green Acura sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration plates belonged on a black Jeep SUV. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Route 128. He made contact the operator, and requested his license. He stated he did not have his license with him and later admitted he did not have a valid license. Officer Mankavech asked if he had any paperwork for the vehicle. He provided a New Hampshire title for the vehicle and the passenger stated he was in the process of purchasing the vehicle. Officer Mankavech asked where they got the license plate and he stated it belonged to a neighbor. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by Framingham District Court for drug related charges and that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held without bail. The operator had both Heroin and Suboxone on his person. Officer Mankavech contacted the owner of the license plate and learned it was stolen sometime between January 20th and 21st.

On January 24, 2021 at 7:28 p.m. Officer Scopa was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a vehicle traveling in front of him with a license plate that was concealed by a tinted covering. He stopped the vehicle and was able to determine it had a temporary Texas license plate. He spoke with the operator, and asked for her license. She stated she did not have her license with her. A query of her information revealed that her license was suspended and there was a warrant for her arrest issued by Lawrence District Court. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held without bail.

Incidents

On January 18, 2021 at 7:20 a.m. Officer Dennehy was on patrol when he observed a Toyota SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Washington Street. He confirmed by radar that the vehicle was traveling 47 mph in a 30 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and asked for his license and registration. The operator did not possess a valid driver’s license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Speeding.

On January 19, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. Officer Gerard was conducting security checks of businesses on Walnut Street when he observed graffiti on a cement wall of a parking garage. He later reported the graffiti to the property owner.

On January 19, 2021 at 12:23 p.m. Officer J. Popovski was dispatched to a residence to assist with a possible drug overdose. The male party was given a dose of Narcan and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On January 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a business on Walnut Park for a report of a male party causing a disturbance. The male party had also contacted the police department stating that he had made an appointment and when he showed up was told it

was cancelled. The female reporting party stated the appointment was cancelled because the male party would not supply the information needed in order to move forward with him as a potential client. They stated they did not wish to conduct business with him and asked that he leave the property. He stated he would find another company to do business with.

On January 21, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Officer Poirier spoke with a female party who stated she needed assistance locating a family member who was in need of services for a mental health related issue. Officer Poirier located the individual and spoke with them. It was determined there was a miscommunication between family members and they were advised of services available to them if they were needed at a later time.

On January 22, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated earlier in the day a female colleague had received an odd phone call from a prior customer and after the conversation grew concerned about their well-being. They provided the last known address they had for the former customer. Officer Kane checked the residence and was informed the party had moved several months prior. Officer Kane attempted to leave a message for the party but was unable to do so because the voicemail was full. He advised the reporting party to contact the police department if they received any additional phone calls they were concerned about.

On January 22, 2021 at 12:26 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male party regarding a stolen motor vehicle. The reporting party stated the Mercury Sable was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. on January 21st and 11:30 a.m. on January 22nd. He stated the keys had been left in the vehicle and the door was unlocked. The incident is under investigation.

On January 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a blue colored SUV traveling in the right travel lane that quickly swerved into the left lane and then back into the right travel lane. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Failure to Use a Turn Signal and Making an Unsafe Lane Change.

On January 23, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male reporting party who stated both of his license plates were stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight. The vehicle had been parked overnight in the Calvin Street parking lot. The license plates were entered into the NCIC database as stolen.

On January 23, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female reporting party who stated that someone had used her credit card to purchase food in California. She was advised to cancel the card and to request an alert be placed on her credit through the credit reporting bureaus.

On January 23, 2021 at 11:34 a.m. Lt. Cleary spoke with a male reporting party who stated his wife had been walking their dog earlier and her hand was bitten when she attempted to get in between her dog and another individual’s dog who was being aggressive towards her dog. I later spoke with the female party who stated both dogs were off leash in the lower parking lot of Centennial Park and she did not realize the dog had injured her hand when he bit her because she was wearing a glove. She stated when she removed the glove she saw a significant dog bite which required medical attention on her left hand. The animal control officer will follow up with the owner of the dog that bit the reporting party.