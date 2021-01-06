Wellesley Police log: Newton man tossed out of RDF; cars stolen from homes; driver crashes into fence, takes off

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3:

Arrests

On December 29, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Jeep Wrangler with the male driver looking at his cellular phone while driving. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Framingham District Court for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Framingham District Court.

Incidents

On December 28, 2020 at 10:34 a.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility for a dispute. The male reporting party from Newton stated that he had come to the Wellesley RDF to dump his trash and was confronted by an employee that told him he could not dispose of his trash because he was not a resident. The employee took his personal information and requested to see his driver’s license and then took a photograph of the license. He stated a short time later he received a phone call and was told he could dispose of his trash if he wanted to pay a fee. He went to the RDF office and was advised he would not be able to dispose of his trash. He felt the office employee was rude and he requested that the photo of his driver’s license be removed from the employee’s phone. The photo was deleted, the male party was issued a verbal no trespass order and advised a written notice would be mailed to him.

On December 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party who stated he believed the catalytic converter may have been stolen from his vehicle while he was at work in Wellesley. He stated when he left work he noticed the vehicle was making a loud noise so he brought the car to a mechanic who advised him the car part had been removed. There are no suspects.

On December 30, 2020 at 7:48 a.m. Sgt. Lemenager was on patrol when he observed a GMC pickup truck and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the owner’s license was suspended. Sgt. Lemenager stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and confirmed he was the registered owner. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension.

On December 30, 2020 at 9:16 a.m. Officer Collins was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near the Hunnewell Fields when a Toyota sedan passed his location and he conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle’s registration was revoked due to lack of insurance. Officer Collins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On December 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male and female reporting party regarding a family member who had left the house on December 28th after an argument and as of December 30th they have not heard from him. On

January 1, 2020 at 9:47 a.m. the Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a male party who was sleeping in a play structure in Mackinnon Park. The male party was identified as the missing individual and was transported to the hospital for evaluation due to the cold weather.

On December 31, 2020 at 9:17 a.m. Officer Collins spoke to a female reporting party that stated a male customer had been verbally abusive to staff over the past several years and they are in the process of no trespassing him from the business. Their security is aware of the situation.

On December 31, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party about a juvenile family member that had left their residence at some point overnight. The juvenile did not take her cellular phone with her. The reporting party provided some contact information for individuals that may know where the juvenile is or may have had contact with the juvenile. The juvenile stayed with friends and was located January 4, 2021. Officers picked the juvenile up and returned the juvenile to Wellesley.

On December 31, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to a residence on Bobolink Road for a suspected breaking and entering. The resident returned home after being gone for a couple of hours to find the glass in the rear door shattered. Officers entered the home and found that the bedrooms had been gone through. Detectives were contacted and responded to process the house for any potential evidence. Officers spoke with neighbors to see if anyone had any security cameras that may have captured footage of the individuals responsible for the breaking and entering. The incident is under investigation.

On January 1, 2021 at 3:50 a.m. Officer DiCenso was dispatched to a store on Washington Street for a commercial burglar alarm. When she arrived she noticed that the rear door to the business was ajar and a cement paver had been thrown through a window pane. It appears several designer handbags were taken from the business. Detectives responded and processed the building for any evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On January 1, 2021 at 8:24 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with the employee of a business on Central Street about a suspicious phone call that had been received. An unknown individual had contacted the employee and claimed to be the general manager of the store and requested that all of the day’s revenue be wired to a FedEx account that doesn’t exist. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On January 2, 2021 at 1:41 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a female reporting party who stated a vehicle that had been parked in their driveway was stolen sometime between December 31st and January 2nd. The vehicle is a gray 2019 Audi Q7 and the reporting party was unsure if it was locked or if the keys were in the vehicle when it was taken. The incident is under investigation.

On January 3, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. Officer Wagner was dispatched to a residence on Edmunds Road for a report of an unlocked Black Range Rover Sport with the keys left in the vehicle that had just been stolen from the reporting party’s driveway. The reporting party stated there was also a Honda sedan that was seen leaving the area heading towards Route 9 West. Officers searched the area and located the vehicle on Audubon Road near Fox Hill Road. The reporting parties had another vehicle that was in the driveway that had been entered and a purse with several credit cards and gift cards was taken. The incident is under investigation.

On January 3, 2021 at 3:04 p.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a reporting party from Elm Street regarding a past break into an unlocked vehicle. The contents of the vehicle had been rummaged through, but it did not appear that anything had been taken.

On January 3, 2021 at 7:33 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the area of School Street for a report of a motor vehicle that has struck a fence on the property and left the area. The reporting party heard a loud noise and looked out to see a vehicle had crashed through a section of the fence. He saw a male party walking around as if he were inspecting damage and he called out to him that he would be right out. The male party then got into his vehicle and left. Officers checked the area and Route 9 and were unable to find the vehicle.

On January 3, 2021 at 8:33 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party regarding a stolen package. The reporting party stated that he had 3 packages delivered and when he went to retrieve them 1 package had been opened and was empty. He stated the package contained a book valued at $17.00. He did not have any security cameras. There are no suspects.

