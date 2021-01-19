Wellesley Police log: Rocky relationship between neighbors; laptop goes missing from home; money gone from locker

Wellesley,Mass., police log for the week of Jan. 11-16:

Arrests

On January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a Honda sedan for a revoked registration. A query of the operator’s information showed there were 3 active warrants, a default warrant issued by Barnstable District Court for Wanton Destruction of Property Over $1,200, a straight warrant issued by Orleans District Court for motor vehicle related offenses and a default warrant issued by Falmouth District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On January 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Pino responded to the police station for a male party who stated he had warrants and wanted to turn himself in. Officer Pino confirmed there was an active warrant issued by Boston District Court for Possession of a Class B Substance and Possession of a Class E Substance. He was booked in the usual manner and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On January 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party who stated a family member’s vehicle was broken into on January 9th, but nothing was taken. A review of video footage from a neighbor’s security camera showed that the 3 youths that had broken into several other vehicles in the area were responsible.

On January 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft. The reporting party attempted to renew her passport online and inadvertently clicked on a link that was not the correct link. The website asked for personal data and credit card information. She received a call from her credit card company stating that there were attempted charges in Spain. Officer Pino provided her with the information needed to report that her social security number was potentially stolen and advised her to contact one of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus to monitor her credit for any suspicious activity.

On January 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party who stated a laptop was possibly stolen from his residence on

January 9th. He stated the laptop was left in the living room overnight and in the morning the laptop was gone and a door to the residence was found to be unlocked. Officer Pino is investigating.

On January 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was dispatched to the area of Oakland Street for a report of an elderly male party who suffers from dementia who had wandered away from the residence. The male party was located a few minutes later a short distance from the residence and safely returned home.

On January 12, 2021 at 10:18 a.m. Officer J. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a call from his credit card company asking about charges he had made. The reporting party stated he had not made the charges. The bank had canceled the card and is in the process of replacing it. He was advised to monitor his credit and other accounts closely for any fraudulent activity.

On January 13, 2021 at 12:49 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to Longfellow Pond for a reported vandalism to a park bench. Officer Kane observed some writing on the back of the bench and attempted to remove it, but was unable to do so. He requested that the Department of Public Works be notified so they can remove the graffiti.

On January 13, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to Wellesley High School for a report of multiple interior motion sensor alarms being activated. He located a vehicle in the parking lot that came back to a Wellesley resident. Once a school custodian arrived Officer Rosenberg and the custodian checked the interior of the school. Officer Dixon located a juvenile male outside of the school and spoke with him. He admitted he had been in the school, but denied being with anyone else. Officer Dixon went to the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle and spoke with a parent and then the driver of the vehicle who stated they had been inside the school and were unaware it was currently closed. Officer Dixon advised them the school would be notified they were inside without permission when the school was closed.

On January 14, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a reporting party regarding money being stolen from an unsecured locker at the Boston Sports Club. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who stated she responded to an email she thought was from Apple and later found it was a scam. She had provided enough personal information that would allow someone to open credit accounts using this information. She was advised to continue to monitor her accounts for any suspicious activity and to report the compromise of her identity to the three major credit reporting bureaus.

On January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding an ongoing property line dispute with a neighbor. The reporting party stated it appeared some stones from a rock wall she had constructed on her property may have been moved and she wasn’t sure if the neighbor she had previously been involved with a dispute over the property line may have moved them. She stated she took some photographs of the rock wall and the neighbor approached her and began yelling at her and she felt threatened by the neighbor. She was advised of the process to obtain a harassment prevention order from the court if she wished to pursue the matter. Officer Mankavech was unable to speak to the neighbor but will follow up with them.

On January 16, 2021 at 6:14 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was traveling on Worcester Street near Rockland Street when he noticed a Honda sedan traveling in the left lane drift partially into the right travel lane and then back into the left travel lane. He began observing the operation of the vehicle and noticed the vehicle drift into the right travel lane and then correct back into the left travel lane multiple times. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female operator. A query of her information showed that her license was suspended. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License and issued a citation for marked lanes violation and no inspection sticker.