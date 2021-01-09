Wellesley Scholarship Foundation now accepting applications

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarship funding for the 2021-2022 academic year. The application deadline is March 1, 2021.

In order to be eligible to apply, the Foundation requires that applicants are a graduating senior or past graduate of Wellesley High School, or a resident of the Town of Wellesley. It only considers applications from students who intend to pursue either an undergraduate degree or a post-high school technical certification program. The Foundation does not award graduate school scholarships.

Need-Based Scholarships: Wellesley Scholarship Foundation awards numerous financial awards to qualified candidates to assist with their unmet financial need. In 2020, WSF awarded $316,000 in need-based awards.

Merit Scholarships: The Foundation awards privately endowed merit scholarships to two high school seniors each year who are Wellesley residents in recognition of their outstanding scholastic achievement and citizenship.

For more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.wellesleyscholarshipfoundation.org

Note that applicants for WSF need-based awards should use the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation Common Application, and applicants for merit-based awards should use the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation Merit Application. Students may apply for both the need-based and competitive merit awards.