Wellesley Scout Troop 182 hosting open house on Sunday, Jan. 31

Kids in grades 5 to high school are invited to a virtual open house hosted by Wellesley’s Scout Troop 182 on Sunday, Jan. 31 from 7-8pm.

RSVP to [email protected] for a zoom link.

Troop 182 is now in its 108th year of serving youth in Wellesley and surrounding towns.

Even with the challenges that 2020 presented, the troop held several camping trips; held regular virtual and in-person (as weather allowed)

meetings; and participated in four community service projects. This summer, the troop is planning to attend Scout summer

camp at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation in Rockville, R.I.