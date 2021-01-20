Wellesley sisters celebrating inauguration with book drive for Boston-area kids

Wellesley sisters Sanah (grade 7) and Sanya (grade 11) Goenka have launched a book drive for Boston-area kids in need as part of the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee’s National Day of Service program.

You can help by donating new or gently used culturally diverse books appropriate for kids of ages 8 to 12. You can drop them off from Jan. 20-22 at 3 Mulherin Lane, Wellesley.

The sisters have been active in community service work for the past few years. They started a non-profit last year called Help Empower that offers free remote tutoring for students affected by school closures due to COVID-19. They’ve organized a team of high school student volunteers to tutor middle and elementary school kids in the Greater Boston area.