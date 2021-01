The Wellesley Square two-dial street clock, which went into the shop four months ago, will be making its comeback on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And thanks to Electric Time Co., the clock is looking fine indeed.

The plan by Medfield’s Electric Time was to strip down the clock, sandblast it, paint it, and replace or upgrade parts as needed.

The clock, which has stood in Wellesley Square since 1998, stands over 15 feet tall.