Wellesley town-wide election races are on

Wellesley’s Town Clerk Wednesday released the list of candidates for open town-wide elected offices, with a mix of contested and uncontested races featuring familiar and new names for the March 2 election.

All available offices have at least one candidate, and a number of incumbents are seeking election unopposed, including Mark Kaplan for moderator and KC Kato for Town Clerk.

Contested offices are:

Select Board (3 candidates, 2 openings)

Housing Authority 5-year seat (3 candidates, 2 openings)

Board of Public Works (2 candidates, 1 opening)

The last day to withdraw a nomination is Jan. 29. A random drawing for ballot order will be conducted on Jan. 28 at 10 am and will be available for viewing on Wellesley Media.

Due to COVID-19, all voters may request a Vote By Mail ballot. Residents who wish to vote by mail are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. In-person voting will be available on election day at polling places outlined in the election warrant document embedded below.

