Who has the cutest pet in Wellesley?

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is holding a virtual pet photo & video contest! All you need to enter the club’s contest, is fill out an entry form and submit a $25 entry fee on the website WellesleysGotPets.com. The window for submissions closes on January 8th and voting will be opened to the public from January 10th to January 24th to decide the winner in each category! The BEST IN SHOW winner will be decided on by three judges: Honorary Chair Sue Webb of Wellesley Animal Control, Dr. Anthony Cosimini of The Cat Hospital, and Dr. Liz Hartman of The Wellesley Animal Hospital.

Proceeds from Wellesley’s Got Pets will got to benefit The MassBay Meal Scholarships provides eligible students with the funds to access food they might not have otherwise be able to afford. Typically, the school provides the meals to students on campus but as students are now having to study remotely due to COVID-19, MassBay has partnered with Imperfect Foods to deliver groceries directly to students’ homes. Imperfect Foods has expanded its service area in a commitment to ensure all eligible students are able to access food deliveries. Recipients of the MassBay Meals Scholarship receive funds through their Imperfect Foods account to choose the produce, meat, and pantry supplies that work best for them. The students will receive weekly $50 credit to their account, for a total of $600, covering the 12 week semester.

Many MassBay students have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, either by job loss or reduction in hourly-wage positions, remote education responsibilities with their own children, or learning new online technology to complete their studies. The MassBay Meal Scholarship Program can help ease student’s financial burdens, while providing access to nutritious food to help students focus on their studies and reach their academic goals.

WellelseysGotPets.com