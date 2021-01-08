Winter Furry and Fuzzy Critters in Wellesley Backyards: Online program Jan. 13

Wellesley Conservation Land Trust and Wellesley Free Library present an online program called “Winter Furry and Fuzzy Critters in Wellesley Backyards” on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 4pm. Learn about what animals might be living in our visiting your yard, and how you can ID them via their tracks in the mud or snow.

Register in advance for this educational event. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the 30-minute meeting. Designed for children of all ages.

Joy Marzolf, former naturalist and educator for over 13 years at Mass Audubon’s Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary and now with her own company, The Joys of Nature , will provide the answers to your questions.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/ events/3548063445308312