Here’s your list of Wellesley Town Meeting member candidates

Here’s the list of Wellesley Town Meeting members running in the March 2 election.

Requests for mail-in ballots are due by Feb. 24.

According to the Wellesley town website: The Town Meeting is the legislative body for the Town of Wellesley. 240 voting town meeting members are elected by precincts in the Annual Town Election on the first Tuesday of March every year except in years in which there is a Presidential Primary Election. Each precinct has 30 members elected to three-year staggered terms.

Annual Town Meeting will begin on Monday, April 26, and will take place via videoconferencing due to the pandemic.

Download (XLSX, Unknown)