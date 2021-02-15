Problems with Invasive Shrubs: Identify, Remove, Replace (webinar)

Learn about how invasive shrubs such as burning bush and glossy buckthorn are not only a threat to conservation lands, but also your yard.

This Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Educational Series webinar, called “Problems with Invasive Shrubs: Identify, Remove, Replace,” features Cricket Vlass, Wellesley Town Horticulturist and Landscape Planner.

The online event takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7-8PM via Zoom.

Register in advance for this virtual educational event

Co-sponsored with the Wellesley Free Library, Natural Resources Commission and Sustainable Wellesley.