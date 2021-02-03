Spartan Safe secures location at Linden Square in Wellesley

For all of you who have been begging for not another (fill in the blank), here’s a very different sort of new Wellesley retailer for you: Spartan Safe is readying a showroom in Linden Square next to Code Ninjas.

Home security company Spartan Safe sells big, strong, fireproof metal safes with electronic or mechanical locks. We’re talking American-made steel boxes from brands Liberty and Valor that can weigh well north of 1,000 pounds BEFORE you put your valuables in them. Your going to need some professional help installing one of these safes, which cost anywhere from $600 t0 $7,000.

Not only are these boxes sturdy, but they’re attractive, too, according to Liberty: “since the paint is electrically charged to our steel safes, a Liberty Safe will continue to ornament any room it’s placed in for years to come.”

Spartan’s website depicts safes being showpieces in living rooms and libraries, or sometimes more discreetly located inside cabinets.

Safes are available with specs for fire protection measured in minutes ranging from 30 to 150. Safes listed on Spartan’s website boast names like Fatboy and Centurion, and include stats on how many long guns they can contain.

Spartan is currently hiring safe installers, with pay starting in the $30K-$40K range, and initial training in North Carolina.

Spartan has showrooms across the United States, including in California, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The Wellesley showroom will be Spartan’s first in Massachusetts.

