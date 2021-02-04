Upcoming chances to meet Wellesley candidates: Feb. 11 & 24

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley will hold a virtual Meet the Candidates Night on Feb. 11, 7pm.

The event will be live-streamed and also air live on Comcast 9/Verizon 39. Meet the Candidates Night will also be available for on-demand viewing the next morning.

During the Meet the Candidates event, Wellesley voters will be able to virtually “meet” the candidates and hear their positions on issues of importance to the town.

24 candidates are running for twelve Town-wide offices.

Three of the races are contested: Select Board; Housing Authority (5 year term); and Recreation Commission (3 year term).

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley has received a Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to support election education, which in addition to the candidates event also is mailing postcards to all residents to make sure they’re aware of important dates leading up to the election.

Sustainable Wellesley will hold a virtual Conversation with the Candidates via Zoom on Feb. 24, 7:30pm.

You will be able to access the Zoom meeting via Sustainable Wellesley’s website.

Meet the candidates running for open Board seats in Wellesley, and hear their thoughts on how sustainability should be woven into the fabric of those boards going forward.

Send questions in advance to [email protected].