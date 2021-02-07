The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: 25 small businesses get state COVID-19 grants

Slew of small businesses reap COVID-19 grants

25 more small businesses in Wellesley have scored COVID-19 Small Business Grants from the state, which this week announced $174M in awards to more than 4,000 entities in the sixth round of grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. Dozens of Wellesley-based small businesses have now been awarded grants, which are earmarked for businesses most affected by the pandemic.

During this round, about $1.2M went to Wellesley businesses, with awards ranging from $10K to $75K.

Wellesley Footstock
Footstock was among Wellesley business getting much needed relief from the state

 

Recipients included restaurants such as Maugus and Weston Road Cafe, salons such as Manipedi and Salon Maleah.

 

round 6 small business. grants

