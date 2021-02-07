Wellesley Business Buzz: 25 small businesses get state COVID-19 grants

Slew of small businesses reap COVID-19 grants

25 more small businesses in Wellesley have scored COVID-19 Small Business Grants from the state, which this week announced $174M in awards to more than 4,000 entities in the sixth round of grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. Dozens of Wellesley-based small businesses have now been awarded grants, which are earmarked for businesses most affected by the pandemic.

During this round, about $1.2M went to Wellesley businesses, with awards ranging from $10K to $75K.

Recipients included restaurants such as Maugus and Weston Road Cafe, salons such as Manipedi and Salon Maleah.

