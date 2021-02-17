Wellesley Business Buzz: Curbs looks to appeal with new studio; small firms get COVID relief grants; Pure Glow focused on Boston site for now; Wellesley Country Club parking off-limits to public

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Curbs looks to appeal with new studio

Curbs, Inc., a landscape design and construction management firm headed by a father-and-son team, has set up shop at 445 Washington St. in Wellesley, the space where Golden Needle did business for years.

Lucas Machado says his father, Nilton, has operated the business for 15 years and has often served residents in Wellesley. The family also has a Wellesley connection in that Lucas recently graduated from Babson College, where he studied and practiced entrepreneurship, and worked at Wellesley’s Bocado restaurant on the side.

Curbs “guides homeowners through the process of their outdoor living renovations from start to finish. We have an in-house garden consultant, and offer bespoke garden designs, seasonal planters and outdoor decor. We also offer certified kiln-dried firewood home delivery,” the younger Machado says. Curbs does like to use that word “bespoke” a lot—it’s one of those words I always need to look up.

Curbs brings comprehensive planning to small-to-medium-sized outdoor projects—”not just the million dollar backyard,” Lucas says. Virtual reality tours of designs are in the works as well.

As you might expect, the pandemic brought Curbs new opportunities, with residents prevented from most vacation travel and instead investing in their homes. “The pandemic made outdoor living very popular, as homeowners sought to find new ways to safely and comfortably host outdoors, and spend more time at home,” Lucas says.

Lucas describes Curbs as having “a diverse team of immigrants and LGBTQ Americans.” His father grew up in a small farming town in Brazil, and moved to the United States as a teen to seek new opportunities.

In addition to attracting new business at its first customer-facing location, Curbs looks to be a good community partner. It established a non-profit called Lemonade, Inc. , last year to support budding entrepreneurs’ lemonade stands.

Curbs will be having a grand opening photo shoot later this month once its studio is finished.

Small firms get COVID relief grants

Another batch of small businesses based in Wellesley are recipients of state COVID-19 relief grants to the tune of $500,000 in total, based on awards ranging from $25K to $75K. Familiar organizations include The Cottage restaurant, Train Boston Sports Center, and a couple of salons.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $64 million in awards to 1,312 additional businesses in the seventh round of COVID relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC). Each business meets sector and demographic priorities set for the two grant programs.

Dozens of Wellesley small businesses have benefited from these relief grants during six earlier rounds.

Pure Glow focused on Boston site for now

Pure Glow,, the Church Street organic spray tanning business that opened this past year, has temporarily shuttered its Wellesley location, according to a sign on the door.

Wellesley Country Club: Parking lot off-limits to public

Wellesley Country Club, apparently jealous of those sandwich boards at Wellesley College and Babson College, has added signs in its parking lot informing the public that it needs to stay away. No parking. No walking. No sledding.

