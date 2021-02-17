Wellesley Business Buzz: Curbs looks to appeal with new studio; small firms get COVID relief grants; Pure Glow focused on Boston site for now; Wellesley Country Club parking off-limits to public

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:
Curbs looks to appeal with new studio
Curbs, Inc., a landscape design and construction management firm headed by a father-and-son team, has set up shop at 445 Washington St. in Wellesley, the space where Golden Needle did business for years.
Lucas Machado says his father, Nilton, has operated the business for 15 years and has often served residents in Wellesley. The family also has a Wellesley connection in that Lucas recently graduated from Babson College, where he studied and practiced entrepreneurship, and worked at Wellesley’s Bocado restaurant on the side.
Small firms get COVID relief grants
Another batch of small businesses based in Wellesley are recipients of state COVID-19 relief grants to the tune of $500,000 in total, based on awards ranging from $25K to $75K. Familiar organizations include The Cottage restaurant, Train Boston Sports Center, and a couple of salons.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $64 million in awards to 1,312 additional businesses in the seventh round of COVID relief grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC). Each business meets sector and demographic priorities set for the two grant programs.
Dozens of Wellesley small businesses have benefited from these relief grants during six earlier rounds.
Pure Glow focused on Boston site for now
Pure Glow,, the Church Street organic spray tanning business that opened this past year, has temporarily shuttered its Wellesley location, according to a sign on the door.
Wellesley Country Club: Parking lot off-limits to public
Wellesley Country Club, apparently jealous of those sandwich boards at Wellesley College and Babson College, has added signs in its parking lot informing the public that it needs to stay away. No parking. No walking. No sledding.
Got tips on business openings, closings or whatever, feel free to email us here: [email protected]
Also email us if you’re interested in sponsoring our weekly Wellesley Business Buzz roundup.
Leave a Reply