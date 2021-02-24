Wellesley Community Bulletin Board

The Swellesley Report

Check out the Community Bulletin Board section on The Swellesley Report, a place to find out about exciting events going on in the area.

Featured this week:

Newton-Wellesley Orthopedic Walk-in

No appointment necessary
978 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA
617-219-1280

StretchLab

Free demo stretch, 3/1 & 3/2
Linden Square, across from CVS drive-thru
339-217-0217, call or text for an appointment

Here’s how to have your flyer appear on The Swellesley Report’s Community Bulletin Board at a nominal rate.

