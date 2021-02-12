Wellesley forum to focus on anti-Chinese discrimination

Wellesley residents are invited to take part in a virtual forum on racism, xenophobia, and diversity in our community.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. join a panel of town officials, educators, and community members to discuss “Making the Invisible Visible: A Dialogue to Stop the Hate”.

This conversation will focus on anti-Chinese discrimination.

The goals of this event are to develop a shared understanding of the historical context of anti-Chinese discrimination in the United States, and gain information, resources, and support for community members who became the target of racism and xenophobia.

Select Board chair Marjorie Freiman and Board member Lise Olney, Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki, and Wellesley’s Executive Director Meghan Jop are among the panelists.

This event is sponsored by the Wellesley Chinese Language School, the Wellesley Chinese American Network (WECAN), and World of Wellesley (WOW).

Please register in advance to attend. A link to the forum will be sent to all registered participants.