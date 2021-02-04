Wellesley High Drama Society streaming One Acts Festival

Wellesley High School’s Drama Society invites you to watch its One Acts Festival of short plays online this Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5, at 7pm. The show, consisting of 14 plays, will run close to three hours in total, with an intermission partway through.

Plays featured have titles such as Batman vs. Joker at the Laundromat, How to Ruin Your Life in 15 Minutes, and Drugs are Bad.

You can also view the plays on Wellesley Media on Saturday, Feb. 6 at noon and 8pm.

Update: We’ve embedded the Wellesley Media recording below, so you can watch the plays right now, too.