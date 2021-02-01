Wellesley High students and staff stuck with each other for this year’s Seminar Day

Those of you in the community who in the past have taken part in Wellesley High School’s Seminar Day in the past, where experts on this and that share their knowledge with students, will get the year off this time around.

Seminar Day, which is well organized by students and is popular among the student body in part because they have no academic classes that day, will be limiting speakers to students and staff. This could be a good opportunity for those who typically wouldn’t present to do so.

The event, set for March 3, will be online only.

We’ve been regulars on the circuit in recent years, either giving behind-0the-scenes stories about The Swellesley Report, or displaying yo-yo magic courtesy of the Prince of Pull & King of String.

Looks like we have another year to work on something for Seminar Day ’22.