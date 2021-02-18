Wellesley community news update: Donors come up big for Friendly Aid; Citizens Bank seeks Champions in Action; Restaurants, residents to benefit from food insecurity program

The latest Wellesley non-profit news:

Donors come up big for Wellesley Friendly Aid

Wellesley Friendly Aid last fall put out the call for residents, businesses and organizations to continue their yearly support of the organization that works to improve the well-being and quality of life of Wellesley residents.

400 donors came up big to the tune of almost $70k to keep going the non-profit’s programs and services that offer assistance to Wellesley individuals and families of all incomes and ages.

WFA administrative manager Karen Mondell fielded calls from residents who reached out for help with financial challenges brought about by COVID-related circumstances.

“Parents are unable to work, having to stay home with their school-aged children who are learning remotely. Programs for disabled young adults have been closed, requiring their parents to remain home as well. Some of these families needed a helping hand to buy food. Others struggled to make rent and car payments,” Mondell said.

“The pandemic-related requests were in addition to those from low-income residents hit by unexpected expenses. Examples of these include the costs of an unexpected move or costly car repairs,” WFA president Deb Cogill added. “Some of our Wellesley neighbors are stretched financially.”

For over 110 years, Wellesley Friendly Aid has provided emergency aid to neighbors in need. “With our donors’ help, WFA will be here for another 110.” Cogill said. “Thank you, Wellesley.”

Citizens Bank seeks Champions in Action for $35K award

Citizens Bank is accepting applications from non-profit organizations until Feb. 26 for its Champions in Action program, which for this round of awards is focused on social equity and inclusion. Organizations selected for the program will receive financial, volunteer and public relations support to help further extend their reach and impact. Eligible nonprofits typically work in collaboration with partners, neighborhood groups, schools, or other organizations to address issues related to the chosen focus area that affect local communities. The non-profit applying for the award should include specific and measurable goals for their program.

Restaurants, residents to benefit from food insecurity program

Restaurants in Wellesley, Brookline, and Newton and area residents lacking healthy meals will benefit from $175K in state funds going to a new food insecurity program launching next month and running through June. More than 10,000 restaurant meals will be delivered to food pantries, senior programs, and others in need who have been affected by COVID-19.

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber is directing the effort, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Newton, the Wellesley Health Department, and the Brookline Chamber of Commerce. The funding will go to local independent restaurants, with $75,000 allocated to Newton; $60,000 in Brookline; and $40,000 in Wellesley.

Wellesley-based, independent restaurants can apply here.